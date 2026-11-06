These trending products are the most viral gifts of the year

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The Brief This year’s FOX Holiday Gift Guide includes a new category featuring 2026’s most viral gifts dominating social media feeds. These gift ideas span trending tech, wellness gear, and cozy favorites, from the Clicks keyboard to the Oura Ring 5. Get more from the FOX Holiday Gift Guide on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed.



You’ve seen these products flood your algorithm. There’s a reason why they’re the most viral gifts of the year!

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Shark ChillPill

Shark ChillPill 3-in-1 Fan

This is not just a fan—it’s a personal climate-control system that’s all the rage on Tik Tok. Shark ChillPill combines a high-speed fan, dry-touch mist and an InstaChill cooling plate in one portable device that can be worn, clipped on or used on a tabletop. | Buy It

NeeDoh Squishmas Advent Calendar

NeeDoh Squishmas Advent Calendar

It doesn't get more viral than this! Forget chocolate—this advent calendar delivers 24 days of squishy surprises. The NeeDoh Squishmas calendar is packed with mini sensory toys that make the countdown to Christmas more colorful, tactile and satisfying for kids, teens and anyone who finds squeezing things strangely therapeutic. | Buy It

Dreame Pocket Cake Dual Voltage Hair Dryer with Diffuser, Travel Blow Dryer

Dreame Pocket Cake Dual Voltage Hair Dryer

Dreame made a big splash at CES 2026 and then online all year long! The Dreame Pocket Cake Dual Voltage Hair Dryer with Diffuser, Travel Blow Dryer brings high-tech performance in a compact design, with powerful airflow and styling-focused attachments designed to dry hair quickly while helping manage frizz and heat exposure. | Buy It

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle

This isn’t your dad’s drinking vessel. Owala made hydration viral! The leakproof FreeSip bottle lets you sip through the built-in straw or tilt it back for a wide-mouth swig, while triple-layer insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It’s practical, colorful and apparently impossible to own just one of- no wonder it’s viral! | Buy It

LIFX Color-Changing Mirror

LIFX Smart Mirror

The LIFX Smart Mirror was featured at Coachella at the Parivie Beauty Oasis by Paris Hilton and it’s been in the social media spotlight since! This is a mirror with lighting for every possible version of you. Offers front and back lighting, color-changing effects, a built-in makeup-check mode and anti-fog functionality—all controllable from the mirror, the app or your smart-home system. | Buy It

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok, you’ve probably seen the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III without realizing it. This compact camera has gone completely viral with influencers and content creators because it delivers flattering photos, crisp 4K video and that unmistakable "I woke up looking this good" flash. Small enough to carry everywhere, powerful enough to create professional-looking content, the G7 X has become one of the internet’s favorite cameras—and for good reason. | Buy It

Snoopy Winter Coat Plush

Red Jacket Snoopy Plush

Snoopy is already a classic—but Snoopy in a little red puffer jacket is operating on another level. This 11-inch plush is soft, festive and dressed for winter, making it a perfect gift for Peanuts fans or anyone who believes every stuffed animal deserves better outerwear. | Buy It

Harbor House Faux Fur Blanket

Harbor House Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Some gifts are meant to be used immediately, and this is one of them. The Harbor House Faux Fur Blanket is soft, warm and oversized enough for curling up on the couch, making it an easy win for anyone who considers "staying in" a legitimate weekend activity. It’s no wonder everyone from influencers to celebrities can’t get enough of it! | Buy It

Clicks Power Keyboard

Clicks Power Keyboard

If you’ve seen someone suddenly turn their iPhone into a tiny BlackBerry on TikTok, there’s a good chance it was the Clicks Power Keyboard. This viral accessory slides out to give your phone a real, tactile keyboard, while also doubling as a wireless charger and Bluetooth keyboard for other devices. It’s nostalgic, surprisingly practical and clearly one of the internet’s favorite ways to make a phone feel fun again. | Buy It

OURA Ring 5

OURA Ring 5 Smart Ring

The discreet and thin Oura Ring 5 isn’t a report card—it’s a living, breathing conversation with your body. Instead of drowning you in generic data, it creates a personal experience based on your own physiology, recognizing the difference between activities that may look similar on paper and offering customized recommendations for what your body is ready to take on each day. That’s body literacy: not just tracking more but understanding yourself better. | Buy It

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask

Ninja CryoGlow Anti-Aging Face Mask

This is the kind of beauty gadget that makes you feel like you’re living in the future. The Shark CryoGlow combines LED light therapy with cooling technology in a hands-free mask designed to support a brighter, smoother-looking complexion from home. It’s no wonder you can’t stop seeing it on your scroll. | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide