Garland officers find suspect in drainage pipe following police chase

article

Garland officers found a suspect hiding in a drainage pipe at the end of a police chase.

Video from SKY 4 showed SWAT officers with their guns pointed toward the pipe’s opening near Medina and Los Rios drives in Garland.

Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department said officers got a call around noon Wednesday about a vehicle being stolen.

The responding officers spotted multiple suspects fleeing in the vehicle and began to chase them. At some point shots were fired at officers, Lt. Barineau said.

At least one suspect was taken into custody at the end of a short chase. Another ran into a wooded area behind the Oak Creek Apartments in Garland.

Barineau said SWAT team members were called in to search for him and apparently found him hiding in the area.

Advertisement

The suspect eventually came out and surrendered.

No one was hurt.