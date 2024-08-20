Brazen cooper thieves target Garland power lines

The Garland Police Department is trying to crack down on what it calls an increase in copper thefts in plain sight.

The department shared a compilation reel of recent incidents.

One photo shows a brazen thief sitting atop power lines to steal copper in the middle of the day.

"There’s been an increase in copper thefts, and the criminals committing these crimes are doing it right before your eyes. They’ll go to any length using pole saws, handsaws, ladders, even climbing utility poles," said Lt. Pedro Barineau with Garland PD.

A nighttime video clip shows a thief using a pole saw to cut down power lines in a parking lot. The copper wires fall onto nearby vehicles.

And yet another video clip shows suspected thieves using a handsaw and ladder to cut wires from a utility pole in a neighborhood alleyway.

"These criminals might look official with a reflective vest and hard hats, but don’t be fooled. They’re not official, and their vehicles are unmarked and often just regular cars, vans, or trucks," Lt. Barineau said.

The crackdown comes after Garland police arrested three suspects who allegedly blocked traffic with a U-Haul truck to steal copper from a utility pole.

After a brief police chase, officers stopped the U-Haul truck and found $10,000 worth of copper cables inside.

"These thefts happen at all hours, day or night, and in plain sight. So, we’re urging you to report suspicious activity. If you see something, say something," Lt. Barineau said.

He urged residents to call 911 to report suspicious activity as it is happening.