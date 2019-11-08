FWPD: Officer seriously hurt by suspected drunken driver

article

A Fort Worth police officer was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.

The Fort Worth Police Department said it happened around 2:30 a.m. One officer had pulled over a suspected drunken driver on northwest Highway 287 near Harmon Road.

A second officer responded to help block traffic. Police said she was in the process of putting out traffic cones when she and her patrol car were hit by another suspected drunken driver.

The car veered off the road and the suspect reportedly took off running. Officers later found him and took him into custody. He is facing intoxication assault charges.

Police said the injured officer is in serious condition but it appears her injuries are not life-threatening.

They have not yet released her name or the name of the suspect.