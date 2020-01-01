Funeral to be held Thursday for White Settlement church shooting victim

article

The first of two men killed in Sunday’s deadly church shooting will be remembered Thursday.

Richard White was married and had three children and seven grandchildren.

He was a member of the volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

White tried to draw his own gun when an armed gunman opened fire on people inside the church during a Sunday morning service. He was killed before he could take a shot.

His visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by his funeral at 1 p.m. Both events will be at the Western Hills Church of Christ in Fort Worth.

Services for the second victim, Tony Wallace, are not yet set.

Wallace was a deacon and registered nurse. He was killed while he was serving communion.