Funeral to be held Saturday for woman killed by Fort Worth police officer

article

Civil rights advocate Rev. Al Sharpton and Bishop T.D. Jakes will speak at tomorrow’s funeral for Atatiana Jefferson.

A Fort Worth police officer shot Jefferson in her home early this past Saturday morning. Officer Aaron Dean has since resigned and was charged with murder.

Police said Jefferson was in her home playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when the officer arrived to check on a neighbor’s report about her open door.

The officer walked around to the back of the house without announcing himself. According to his arrest warrant affidavit, Jefferson pulled out her gun because she heard noises in her backyard. As she pointed the gun in the direction of the window, Dean shot through it and killed her.

Bishop Jakes will give the eulogy for Jefferson’s funeral. He said she will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister and aunt.

Jakes will also deliver a message to a community that is searching for answers.

He said many people have angst already when they go to the grocery store, the mall, Walmart, the movies or even church. And now there’s angst for people just sitting in their own home.

Advertisement

“When it occurs amongst someone who is supposed to be protecting us, I think that raises it to another level of concern,” he said. “That’s the part of it that is the most disturbing or the most troubling. You’re not talking about a criminal. You’re not talking about somebody robbing a store. You’re talking about somebody sitting in their house, in their living room with a child. That causes all of us to have unrest.”

Saturday’s funeral will be at the Potter’s House of Dallas. It starts at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

There will also be a wake for Jefferson on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Potter’s House located at 6777 W. Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.

Former Dallas Mavericks player Harrison Barnes and his wife offered to cover the full cost of the funeral. Barnes now plays for the Sacramento Kings.