Funeral arrangements made final for Officer Abigail Arias

Abigail Arias, the honorary Freeport police officer who bravely battled cancer, passed away on Tuesday.

There will be a visitation on Monday, November 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Second Baptist Church in Angleton, located at 1817 Shanks Rd. The funeral service will be held at Grace Church Houston on Tuesday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m.

Because of limited parking, the family, close friends, and Brazoria County first responders are invited back to Restwood Cemetery immediately following the funeral service for the interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Officer’s 758’s Cancer Fight.