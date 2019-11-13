Frisco’s Lone Star High School briefly locked down after report of gun on bus

A Frisco high school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning over reports of a student with a gun on a bus.

Lone Star High School was on lock down and Stafford Middle School and Phillips Elementary School were place on “lockout” during the investigation, which was resolved shortly after 10 a.m.

Frisco police declined to elaborate, other than saying more information would be forthcoming.

It’s not clear if a student actually possessed a gun or not.