Frisco ISD set to vote on options for longer school days

The school day for students in Frisco ISD could be longer next year.

The district is looking at two options as it finalizes its calendar for the next school year.

Both calendars would end the school year before Memorial Day 2021. But one option would extend the school day an extra 10 minutes and would shorten the overall number of days by three.

A vote is expected Monday night. There are several parents who are signed up to discuss the issue.