Four taken into custody after gun found at Grapevine High School

Grapevine High School in no longer on lockdown after police found a gun during a search of the school Friday afternoon and detained "all individuals involved."

The school was locked down shortly after 1:30 p.m. after school officials got reports of a gun at the high school.

Police arrived on scene and searched the school.

A gun was found by officers and it has been secured. Police said they took four people into custody.

No further details have been released about those detained, or what charges they could face.

The lockdown at Grapevine High School was lifted just before 2:45 p.m., and students were dismissed early. No injuries were reported from this incident.

Timberline Elementary School, Cross Timbers Middle School, and the GCISD Swim Center were on lockout procedures for a time, but that has been lifted as well.