Fort Worth Zoo needs help naming new baby giraffe

The Fort Worth Zoo needs help naming its newest addition -- a baby giraffe that was born last month.

The male giraffe calf was born on June 15. He weighed 158 pounds and was 6 feet and 2 inches tall.

The zoo is now giving its online followers the chance to vote on his name.

His mother’s name is Acacia, which is the type of shrub native to Africa that giraffes eat.

The zoo is considering two possible names to stick with that theme.

According to the Fort Worth Zoo, the options are “Alfalfa which is a plant, like Mom's name; also part of the herd's diet” or “Nakuru, the national park in the region of which this species of giraffe is found.”

Nakuru was in the lead as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

The poll that can be found on the zoo's Facebook page closes at 3 p.m.