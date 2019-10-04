Fort Worth teen missing after shooting younger sister
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who allegedly shot his younger sister Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. near East Berry Street and Highway 287 in Fort Worth.
Police said the 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.
Her older brother left their house after the shooting and still hasn’t been found.
Police are investigating whether the shooting was accidental.