Fort Worth teen missing after shooting younger sister

article

Fort Worth police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who allegedly shot his younger sister Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. near East Berry Street and Highway 287 in Fort Worth.

Police said the 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Her older brother left their house after the shooting and still hasn’t been found.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was accidental.