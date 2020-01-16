Fort Worth school on lockdown after student shot, stabbed at nearby gas station

article

Polytechnic Senior High School in Fort Worth has been placed on lockdown after authorities said a 17-year-old student was shot and stabbed at a nearby gas station.

MedStar confirmed that the 17-year-old victim has been transported to a hospital after being stabbed a few times and shot in the leg.

Police said this happened at about 12:30 p.m., at a Texaco gas station at E Rosedale Street and Conner Avenue, near Polytechnic Senior High School.

There were no other injuries reported.

The school district confirmed that the victim is an 11th grade student at Polytechnic Senior High School, and police said the suspect is also believed to be a student. Police have not released the suspect's name, but are searching them.

No further details have been released at this time.