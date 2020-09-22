Fort Worth police make arrest in 1974 murder of Carla Walker

article

Fort Worth police have made an arrest for a murder that happened 46 years ago.

Glen Samuel McCurley, 77, is now charged with capital murder for the death of Carla Walker in 1974.

Walker was snatched from a parked car while on a date with her boyfriend. She was 17 at the time.

Her body was found days later near Benbrook Lake, south of Fort Worth.

Last year, the Fort Worth Police Department released a picture of an anonymous letter someone sent to the police shortly after the murder.

Police have not yet said how they tracked down the suspect. They are expected to talk about the case at a news conference at 3 p.m.

McCurley was arrested Monday.

He’s in the Tarrant County jail with a bond set at $100,000.

