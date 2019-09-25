Fort Worth PD searching for missing 11-year-old last seen leaving school

article

Police in Fort Worth are searching for a missing 11-year-old who was last seen Wednesday leaving school.

Police say Mia Gutierrez was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving Kirkpatrick Middle School located on 3201 Refugio Avenue. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue shirt and blue jeans. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Mia may be is urged to call the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392-4222.