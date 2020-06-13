Fort Worth officer injured after being struck by suspect who was fleeing in stolen vehicle

article

A Fort Worth Police Department officer is hospitalized after being struck by a suspect who was fleeing from police Saturday.

The incident started just after 11:30 a.m., when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the 4200 block of North Freeway.

The driver did not stop, and officers began pursuing the vehicle in the northbound lanes.

During the pursuit, an officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle while trying to deploy stop sticks.

The officer was taken to an area hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

Police later found the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect was not inside.

Officers are now searching the area for the suspect.