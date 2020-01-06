Fort Worth mother fighting to keep her baby on life support will hold a news conference

The legal fight over a little girl with life-threatening medical problems appears to be headed to a state appeals court. Her mother and a lawyer for the family will speak out Monday about their fight.

Trinity Lewis, the mother of 11-month-old Tinslee, will speak publically at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. It is not clear why she’s holding the new conference or what she will say.

Tinslee has a rare incurable heart-defect and is on life support. Last week, a judge allowed the hospital to take Tinslee off life support and let her pass naturally.

However, a Texas appeals court agreed to delay that judge’s ruling after receiving a letter from Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The decision essentially gives more time for the family’s appeal to be heard.

Attorneys for Cook Children’s hospital have argued that Tinslee’s condition will not improve and keeping her on life support is actually causing her pain.