Fort Worth mayor says announcement expected Tuesday morning

As of Monday night, Fort Worth and Tarrant County do not have a shelter in place order.

The only thing new from county judges and Fort Worth's mayor on Monday was a public awareness campaign and word that they'll have some sort of announcement Tuesday morning.

Based on Mayor Betsy Price's Monday press conference, some kind of coordinated message is expected Tuesday from local city and county leaders.

At this point, it's unclear what that will be. But the last few days have been centered around the issue of sheltering in place orders and whether or not that's necessary in Tarrant County.

The streets of Tarrant County are largely quiet. Restaurants, bars, salons and gyms are among the businesses ordered closed until at least April 5 after the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court over the weekend added to the local disaster declaration.

The commissioner's court has another meeting Tuesday. A shelter in place order like the one in Dallas County will obviously be on everyone's mind. But Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley says the decision would be made based on the number of COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County.

“We're gonna have to continue to watch our numbers and see what happens with that,” he said.

Commissioner Roy Brooks pushed the court for more restrictions to slow the spread.

“We would just be asking people to stay the heck at home,” he said

During the Monday briefing, Mayor Price says following Governor Greg Abbott’s recommendation to issue shelter in place orders on a local level. She and other nearby leaders will make an announcement Tuesday.

“Big city mayors, we know to protect our communities. We must act, and we believe that a coordinated response is critical at this stage,” she said. “Tomorrow morning, you will have a coordinated message from the big city mayors and the county judges in response to COVID-19.”

Price made no specific mention about whether a shelter-in-place order is part of the solution. She did, however, post messages on social media and mentioned a public awareness campaign.

Price also announced an update for senior citizens and pregnant women. There are now additional morning hours at Albertsons, Tom Thumb and Whole Foods, where they can shop with fewer people in the stores.

After the coordinated announcement, the commissioner's court will meet at 10 a.m. with several COVID-19 related issues on the agenda. It could include possible additional amendments to the disaster declaration.