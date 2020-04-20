Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price to be tested for COVID-19 after close contact with positive staffer

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is self-isolating after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The person she had contact with worked for the city’s Emergency Operations Center. The city has not revealed when this person got sick or got tested.

Price will be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth officials did not say when Price may have been in contact with the person. Everyone else has also been contacted who came into contact with the patient.

She will continue her Facebook Live city updates from home until she gets her test results.

