Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price exposed again, being tested for COVID-19
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has been tested for the coronavirus for a second time after being exposed to someone who tested positive again.
The mayor's results are expected to come back Friday. She is not showing any symptoms, according to the city.
The mayor has been at home in self-isolation since finding out.
The mayor was exposed once before in April when she came into contact with a city worker who tested positive.