Fort Worth ISD to answer questions about the school year during virtual town hall meeting

article

As uncertainty remains for parents and teachers planning to return to a fall school schedule, the Fort Worth Independent School District is hoping to clear up confusion and ease minds.

There are looming concerns for schools across the country as the new academic year approaches. Fort Worth ISD is providing a space for those questions to be asked head-on.

District leaders will be taking questions from students, their parents and even teachers. The goal is to explain what the district is doing to keep everyone safe in the midst of the pandemic.

Though classes begin next month, there will be six weeks of online classes first following a county order.

The questions will be submitted anonymously and there is a consistent flow of questions being submitted already.

One teacher boldly asked, “If it’s not safe for kids, why is it safe for anyone? Temperature checks mean nothing.”

Advertisement

Another question from a concerned parent points out that a lot of questions appear to be from teachers saying it is concerning that teachers don’t seem to know what to expect from the year.

The virtual town hall meeting will be held in Spanish Monday afternoon and then again in English on Tuesday. Both go from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and can be watched on the district’s Facebook page or Youtube channel.

For more information, visit https://www.fwisd.org/july28.