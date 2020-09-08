Fort Worth ISD starts onlines, could reopen schools sooner than expected

article

Online only learning is also starting in Fort Worth Tuesday. If all goes well, the district might welcome students back to school earlier than planned.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner has said he would like students to return to the classrooms as soon as possible. But he wants to do so in a way that will allow schools to safely remain open.

The current plan is to have students learn remotely for the first four weeks of the semester. In-person learning would start on Oct. 5.

But it’s possible that could change if coronavirus cases in Tarrant County continue to trend downward even after Labor Day.

The school board is set to discuss a timeline for reopening schools next week. The district is watching to see if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases because of the holiday weekend.

Superintendent Scribner said online learning will be more organized compared to the spring when schools closed because of the pandemic.

But ultimately he’s like to see a phased-in approach with the youngest students returning to campuses first.

“Our biggest concern is with our youngest learners. We want to minimize their screen time and offer opportunities for engagement with teachers, paper and pencil work with the ultimate goal of getting back to school for in-person instruction as soon as possible,” he said.

Fort Worth ISD has made thousands of laptops and hotspots available to students to prepare them for the first day.