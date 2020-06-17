Fort Worth ISD parents can choose in-person or online learning for the fall

article

The Fort Worth Independent School District is taking “school choice” to a new level as concerns for the coronavirus continue.

Parents will be offered two options for this coming school year – in-person classes or virtual learning.

Superintendent Kent Scribner said feedback helped the district make the decision to provide options for every student and family.

Virtual learning in the fall will be much different than it was during stay-at-home orders in the spring. It will be more robust with higher expectations for students.

“All Fort Worth ISD teachers will report to work at a school,” Dr. Scribner continued. “Whether they are teaching in-person or online -- or both --they will do so from a classroom setting and engage over the course of a usual school day.”

Classroom learning will also be different with the schools following strict health and safety guidelines.

Parents must choose an option when online enrollment begins on July 1.

Fort Worth ISD promised to provide more specific details about the two options in the coming weeks to help parents make the best choice.

The first day of school for the district is Aug. 17.