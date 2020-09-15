Fort Worth ISD meeting to discuss in-person learning

article

Families in Fort Worth can talk about when they want to send their kids back into the classrooms.

The school board will hold a special online meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a possible date for returning to in-person instruction.

Fort Worth ISD started the school year last week with only online learning. There will be no in-person classes for at least the first four weeks of the semester.

The district will allow public comments at Tuesday night’s meeting.

To sign up to speak, visit www.fwisd.org/cms/lib/TX01918778/Centricity/Domain/148/September%2015%20Special%20Meeting.pdf.