Fort Worth ISD holds emergency meeting about starting school

The Fort Worth Independent School District called an emergency meeting Thursday to talk about the start of the school year.

The meeting began with teachers and staff members making impassioned pleas to school board trustees to keep the plan it has, which is six weeks of virtual learning.

But some parents and students said they want to be back in the classroom on the first day of school.

Earlier this week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that school districts should decide when to open their campuses, not local health officials.

Many school districts in Tarrant County had planned to start in-person classes after Sept. 28 because of an order from county health officials.

Districts like Carroll, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Keller and Mansfield have now decided to offer in-person classes earlier than they previously planned.

Arlington ISD decided to start the year off with four weeks of online learning. It will decide when to offer in-person classes at a later time.

Districts are at the risk of losing state funding if they do not have students back in the classrooms within eight weeks of the first day.

Fort Worth’s school board is currently meeting in executive session.