Fort Worth firefighters pull senior citizen from burning home

A senior citizen in Fort Worth is in critical condition after she was pulled from a burning home.

The fire happened at a home on Felix Street Monday around 7 p.m. near Hemphill Street. The home is very near a fire station.

One of the men who lives next door grabbed a garden hose to try to put out the fire before firefighters arrived. He told Fort Worth fire that the flames were so intense he couldn’t make it past the front door.

When firefighters arrived, flames and heavy smoke were concentrated in the front of the home. A neighbor told firefighters he believed the homeowner was inside.

Fort Worth Fire sent in a rescue team and found the elderly woman trapped in the back of the home. First responders began treating her on the scene with advanced medical life support before she was transported to a nearby hospital.

Benjamin Gabriel lives next door and says he knows his neighbor as Miss Lilly. He described her as a sweet lady who always makes sure to say hello to his family.

“I feel sad about her because you don’t want anything to happen to any person, especially her at her age,” Gabriel said.

Mike Drivdahl with Fort Worth Fire says it’s unclear what started the fire. Arson investigators are still on the scene trying to figure out what happened.

Drivdahl didn’t specify the woman’s injuries but says she likely suffered smoke inhalation.