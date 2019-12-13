Forney family says their kids were threatened, harassed through hacked Ring cameras

article

It was terrifying moments for one Forney family as an unknown person terrorized their two young children through a hacked Ring camera system.

This happened Wednesday night in the Devonshire neighborhood.

The family said someone started talking to their children through their Ring cameras around the house, threatening them and yelling racial slurs and profanities.

The victims said they have their Ring camera system so they can watch their kids after school, before they get home from work.

But what was supposed to be a safety net for the family turned into an alarming moment for their kids.

It was startling for two children as a stranger started harassing them through the family's Ring camera system.

The stranger's threats sent both children running through the house.

“Say the N-word or your family will die,” the hacker said. “Your family’s going to die if you don’t kill yourselves.”

The voice in the camera also yelled racial slurs at the kids as they ran outside, visibly shaken.

“Help, help,” the children pleaded.

The hacker continued to taunt them on multiple cameras around the house.

Kaufman County Deputy Constable Tyler Decker responded with his sergeant to the call for help, initially believing there might be a trespasser in the house.

“I will kill you, I will blow your head off,” the hacker said.

“There’s a Ring camera system by the back porch that was yelling, ‘I’m going to murder you, I’m going to murder you, I’m on heroin,” Decker said. “We’re trying to figure out, okay, are they in the house doing this? Or are they remotely accessing it? We had never experienced that.”

The person even taunted law enforcement.

“I’m listening to your location. I can, who is this?” the hacker said.

Company reps for Ring insist their systems were not compromised, but suggested the harasser may have gotten access to the family's password.

"Upon learning of the incident, we took appropriate actions to promptly block bad actors from known affected Ring accounts and affected users have been contacted,” Ring said in a statement.

Ring also encouraged customers to enable two-factor authentication.

The constable's office is reaching out to Ring to see if they can track this person down, but admit it could be difficult.

“We don’t know if they were two doors down, sitting in their car, or two countries over. We have no clue,” Kaufman County Constable for Precinct 2 Jason Johnson said.

Authorities said this person could be facing charges for harassment or making a terroristic threat.

The family said they're getting rid of their Ring camera system and searching for an alternative.