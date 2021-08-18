For Worth planning to rename portion of I-35W after Atatiana Jefferson

article

The Fort Worth city council wants to name part of a highway after a woman who was shot to death by a police officer.

The city approved naming Interstate 35W between Allen Avenue and Highway 287 in honor of Atatiana Jefferson.

MORE: Proposal calls for renaming part of I-35 in Fort Worth after Atatiana Jefferson

It’s been nearly two years since 28-year-old Jefferson was shot and killed inside her mother’s south Fort Worth home.

The officer, Aaron Dean, was responding to a call for a welfare check. He shot her through a backyard window.

Dean was fired and charged with murder. He has not yet gone to trial.

RELATED: Lawyers granted more time to file motions before ex-Fort Worth officer’s murder trial

The Texas Department of Transportation will make the final call on renaming that portion of I-35W.

If TxDOT approves the change, Fort Worth will pay for it.

Advertisement

RELATED: Atatiana Jefferson wrongful death lawsuit hits bump while family estate is sorted out