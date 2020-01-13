Firefighters rescue injured woman from burning Fort Worth home

Firefighters pulled a 67-year-old woman from a burning home in Fort Worth Monday night.

A neighbor shot video of flames shooting through the roof. The woman inside the home was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her daughter says all of their belongings are gone.

Paula Hopkins was inside the home in the 2600 block of Castanada Drive when the fire started. She was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Spokesperson Mike Drivdahl says the Fort Worth Fire Department got the call just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters were on scene with five minutes and arrived to find very heavy fire in the attic. After learning someone was inside, they went in and pulled her out of the home.

Drivdahl says they immediately began providing life support.

Shannon Demps says she lives at the home with Hopkins, her mother. She says she was on her way home from work when a neighbor called to tell her the house was on fire.

“I’m sad. I mean we’ve been in this house since 1993, so there are a lot of memories there,” Demps said. “A lot of things that we can’t replace. But it’s a house, and it is what it is. It’s a building. I’m more worried about my mom than this building.”

Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire. They can’t say where in the home the flames began, but most of the damage is in the attic and in the back of the house.