A couple and some of their pets escaped a 2-alarm house fire in Far North Dallas Sunday night.

The fire at a home on Preston Creek Drive started around 9:30 p.m. and quickly escalated.

A man who lived in the house reportedly smelled smoke and found the fire in the garage. He was able to get his wife and three dogs out safely.

No one was hurt but the family’s two cats are still missing.

The house was completely destroyed.