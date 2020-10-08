Federal officials arrest six for plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Federal authorities have arrested six men who they said were conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In a complaint filed in federal court, authorities announced the charges against six men, Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta, all are accused of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

All men with the exception of Croft are residents of Michigan. Croft lives in Delaware.

Federal authorities and Michigan Attorney General held a press conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the operation and arrests of seven other men connected to a Michigan militia group, Wolverine Watchmen.

According to the complaint, Croft, Fox, and about 13 other men gathered in Dublin, Ohio, on June 6 to form a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights in an effort to be self-sufficient. The group discussed ways to achieve this through violent means, the complaint says, and discussed plans.

"Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," the FBI wrote. "The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message. "

The FBI said Fox then reached out to a Michigan-based militia group and was focusing on Governor Whitmer.

"Fox said he needed '200 men' to storm the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, and take hostages, including the Governor. Fox explained they would try the Governor of Michigan for 'treason,' and he said they would execute the plan before the November 2020 elections," according to federal officials.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she will hold a press conference to discuss the arrests at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the FBI, it learned of the plan through confidential sources and undercover agents over several months who attended militia group meetings. The FBI said the militia group would hold field training exercises on private property in remote areas of Michigan, where they would engage in firearm training and tactical drills.

At one point, the FBI said the group had a meeting in Grand Rapids in the basement of a shop that was accessed through a trap door hidden under a rug on the main floor. At that business, the FBI said they discussed the plan for the Capitol and planned to use "Molotov cocktails" to destroy police cars.

The FBI said Fox called Whitmer a "tyrant b****" and asked the group to be linked with other systems and asked for ideas of what they can do.

The militia group also met in Ohio and Wisconsin, the FBI reported, and on July 11 in Wisconsin, Croft and another member tried to make an improvised explosive device using black powder, balloons, a fuse, and BBs for shrapnel.

According to the FBI, there are recordings of a discussion to attack a Michigan State Police facility and shooting up the Governor's vacation home. Fox said in a recording that the best opportunity was to "kidnap her outside her vacation home", the FBI said.

"Snatch and grab, man. Grab the f*****’ Governor. Just grab the b****. Because at that point, we do that, dude -- it’s over,” the FBI quoted Fox as saying.

The FBI also said they would take her somewhere in Wisconsin for a "trial".

According to the FBI, the group found her vacation home in late August, took pictures and video as they drove by, and found out how close police were to the home.

In a mid-September meeting, the group met, made, and detonated an IED that was surrounded by human silhouette targets, the FBI said, and planned to put an IED under an overpass to divert police from the vacation home along M-31.

During the planning, the group had a conversation with an undercover officer that it would cost about $4,000 to get the explosives they want to blow up the bridge leading to the vacation home and they agreed to use the next few weeks to raise money, the FBI said.

In a recorded call, Fox told an FBI source that he bought an 800,000-volt taser that he was planning to use in the kidnapping, the FBI said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Fox allegedly made plans to meet with an undercover officer to pay for explosives and exchange tactical gear.