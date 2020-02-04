Federal judge to hear McKinney recall election arguments

article

A federal judge on Tuesday will hear the appeal by a McKinney city council member to limit who can vote in his recall election.

Critics of outspoken Councilman La’Shadion Shemwell submitted more than enough petition signatures to force a recall vote.

They argue his criticism of the McKinney Police Department and the city is an embarrassment. He has had run-ins with police.

The lawsuit by Shemwell seeks to limit the recall to just his district in which he was overwhelmingly elected.

The city of McKinney said its charter allows voters citywide to take part in the May 2 recall vote.

Related