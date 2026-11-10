FBI seeks North Texas businesses victimized by North Korean 'laptop farm' IT scheme

The Brief The FBI's Dallas Field Office is looking for business that may have been victimized by a North Korean IT scheme that is funding the country's ballistic missile program. The scheme involves North Korean workers creating fake identities to gain employment at U.S. companies, with their salaries funneled back to the North Korean government. In October, the FBI announced it had seized 187 laptops and devices across 40 locations in Texas as part of an operation to combat the North Korean scheme.



The FBI is looking for businesses in Texas that may have been victimized by a North Korean IT scheme that directly helps fund the state's missile programs.

North Korean IT scheme

What we know:

The FBI’s Dallas Field Office is seeking to identify businesses that may be victims of a North Korean IT scheme.

The scheme involves North Korean workers creating fake identities to gain employment with U.S. businesses. Once they receive a company-issued laptop, U.S. facilitators install remote access software to appear as though they are working in the United States.

The money made by those North Korean workers is then funneled back to the North Korean government, with the funds being used to perpetuate the country's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs.

The U.S. Treasury estimated that more than $800 million was sent to North Korea in fiscal year 2024.

North Texas is a hotbed for this activity due to the region's large employment base.

Operation Lone Star Roundup

Dig deeper:

In October, federal authorities announced they had raided 40 residences in Texas and recovered 187 laptops and other devices as part of "Operation Lone Star Roundup" in September.

The operation was designed to disrupt the illegal laptop-hosting network that has perpetuated the North Korean scheme.

No arrests were announced as part of the operation.

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What you can do:

North Texas businesses that believe they were victimized as part of the North Korean IT scheme are encouraged to contact the FBI here.

The FBI says victims may be eligible for certain services or restitution.