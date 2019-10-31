Fatal Irving shooting leads to overnight SWAT standoff

article

A man was shot to death in Irving overnight. The fatal incident led to a SWAT standoff.

Just before midnight Wednesday, police found the victim shot in the chest at a home on East 3rd Street, just off Highway 12. He was taken to the hospital but he did not survive.

Police believe the man was involved in an altercation with several other people that he knew. Officers arrested the suspected shooter at the scene.

A second man barricaded himself inside the home where the shooting happened. SWAT negotiators were called out for the standoff.

The standoff is now over but police haven’t yet released any details. They also haven’t released the names of those involved.