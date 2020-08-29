Excessive Heat Warning issued for much of North Texas

All of North Texas is under a Heat Advisory Saturday, while a large portion of the Metroplex has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning due to the high temperatures.

These weather advisories are in place until 7 p.m. Saturday.

People are being asked to limit their outdoor activities and to stay hydrated, with special attention needed for children and the elderly.

Temperatures are expected to be over 100 Saturday, with dangerous heat index values of above 110.