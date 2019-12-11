Ex-Boeing manager who raised concerns to testify before Congress

The former Boeing manager who claims to have raised concerns before two deadly crashes will testify before the House Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

This will be the first time Ed Pierson speaks publicly about the concerns he said he made clear months before 346 people died in two separate crashes.

Pierson was against a push to increase production of the Max. He claims he let the company know about mistakes employees were making at the plant during production. He also said they were overworked and tired.

The Boeing 737 Max jets were grounded after two deadly crashes just months apart in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Boeing said it took Pierson’s warning seriously. It also said linking his concerns to the accidents is completely unfounded.

Congressional lawmakers are also expected to question the head of the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday about his agency’s relationship with Boeing – and whether it’s too cozy.

Chairman Peter DeFazio said he plans to ask new FAA chief Stephen Dickson about Boeing's influence over the FAA's Seattle office and incidents in which FAA managers vetoed the concerns of the agency's own safety experts.

Relatives of passengers who died in the crashes have their own questions for the regulator.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.