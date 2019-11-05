Election Day comes with changes for some voters

It's election day in Texas. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will decide on 10 proposed state constitional amendments. Proposition 4 would make it more challenging for future lawmakers to impose a state income tax. Other propositions would dedicate sales tax revenue on sporting goods to state parks and historical sites, provide more money for cancer research and would make it easier for law enforcement officers to adopt their K-9 partners when they retire.

In Dallas, voters who live in District 100 will vote in a special election to replace former state Rep. Eric Johnson. His seat opened when he became the Dallas mayor.

Voters in Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties will find new voting machines at the polls. They are touch screen machines and provide a paper trail for every voter.



For the first time, voters in Dallas and Tarrant counties can go to any voting center in their respective counties. Collin county also utilizes voting centers, which it has done for years.

Voters must present an acceptable photo ID to vote such as a driver license or U.S. passport.



Here are helpful links:

Are you registered to vote?

https://www.votetexas.gov/

Collin County

https://www.collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information/Pages/default.aspx

How to use new voting equipment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgh3RMyfpI0&feature=youtu.be

Dallas County

https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/upcoming-election-information/

How to use new voting equipment:

Denton County

https://www.votedenton.com/

Ellis County

https://co.ellis.tx.us/312/Elections

Kaufman County

https://www.kaufmancounty.net/elections/about/

Rockwall County

https://www.rockwallvotes.com/

Tarrant County

https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections.html

How to use new voting equipment: