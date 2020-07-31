Dwaine Caraway has his request to be moved to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns denied

article

Former Dallas City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway had his request to be moved from federal prison to home confinement denied.

Caraway is serving nearly five years in prison for his role in a fraud and tax evasion case after pleading guilty last year. He was part of the corruption scandal that bankrupted Dallas County Schools, the largest school bus provider in North Texas.

His attorney filed a motion for transfer to home confinement, alleging that Caraway is at "high risk" of contracting COVID-19.

The request was denied after the judge found there wasn't evidence that his case presented “extraordinary and compelling” circumstances.

Prisons have been hot spots for the coronavirus during this pandemic.

Last week, an inmate at a federal correctional institution in Dallas County passed away after contracting COVID-19.

