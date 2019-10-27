Duncanville High School to have increased police presence as social media threat is investigated

article

There will be “increased police visibility” at Duncanville High School on Monday as authorities investigate a threat made toward the school on social media.

The threat started circulating on social media over the weekend.

As a result, Duncanville ISD announced the increased police presence for Duncanville HS.

Metal detectors will be used at the school’s entrances, and there will be additional security measures in place.

School officials are working with police to determine if there is any “veracity” to this threat.

They are also working to identify who posted this threat, and that person could face criminal charges, whether it was a hoax or not.