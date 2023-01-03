Drivers use rock, paper, scissors to settle parking space dispute

A pair of Irish drivers settled their dispute over a parking space during Christmas week with an old-fashioned game of rock, paper, scissors.

Chloe Lawlor recorded the hilarious moment on December 23, when she was behind two cars battling for a parking space.

The video depicts a civilized game between two drivers, after which the winner moves into the space and the loser drives away.

Lawlor told Storyful that the video was shot in Tralee, County Kerry, writing in the caption, "Only in Tralee."