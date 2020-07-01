DPD to begin releasing ‘critical incident’ video within 72 hours

article

The Dallas Police Department said it wants to be more transparent in high-profile cases and will act more quickly if they have video.

The department announced it will release recordings within 72 hours of critical incidents.

Those include officer-involved shootings and other use of force cases, as well as when a person dies in custody.

“This is another step in our efforts to establish a foundation of transparency and trust among DPD and our communities,” said Chief Renee Hall.

Previously video was released on a case-by-case basis.

The Dallas County District Attorney, the officer who was involved and the person in the video or their family will get the chance to review the recording before it is released.

DPD will also begin posting information on traffic stops and tickets each month, including the races of the people who are cited.