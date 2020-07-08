Dozens of Lake Worth nursing home residents relocated amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services has ordered the removal of several dozen residents at a Lake Worth nursing home hit hard by COVID-19.

MedStar Ambulance officials said they were called in the help and are in the process of moving about 63 residents from the facility on Wells Drive.

About 25 residents there have tested positive for COVID-19, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.

The residents are being loaded onto a bus 17 at a time and taken to other facilities.

It’s not yet clear where they are going.