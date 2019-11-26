Developer breaks ground on Lake Ray Hubbard crystal lagoon project

article

Developers broke ground Monday on a revived "crystal lagoon project" on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard.

Sapphire Bay is building a crystal lagoon, wave pool, trails, resort and conference center on Dalrock Road south of Interstate 30 in Rowlett. The development, if completed, would be 117 acres.

The city had originally planned for another developer to take on the project, but cut ties when that developer dropped the crystal lagoon plan. Sapphire Bay is the second developer to take on the project.

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete by late 2023.