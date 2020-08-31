DeSoto ISD superintendent steps down

article

There’s been a big shakeup in the DeSoto Independent School District. The superintendent abruptly resigned.

The school board accepted the resignation of Dr. D’Andre Weaver during an emergency meeting Sunday.

The reason for his resignation is not clear.

Weaver was hired about two years ago in the wake of financial problems from the previous superintendent that prompted a state investigation. The mismanagement resulted in a $20 million deficit.

The Texas Education Agency recommended DeSoto ISD be placed under a state-appointed manager due to the problems. But the Texas Education Commissioner has not yet decided whether to do so.

Advertisement

The DeSoto school board has named veteran educator and administrator Dr. Don Hopper as acting superintendent.

He’s been an adviser to the district since February.