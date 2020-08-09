Deputies: Woman dies in street racing crash on I-20

article

A 39-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in what investigators believe was a crash caused by street racing on I-20.

Dallas County Sheriff’s Department deputies saw the wrecked vehicle just before 1:45 a.m., in the grassy area of I-20, between Hampton and Wheatland roads.

The silver 2004 Cadillac CTV had struck a metal pole, and a woman was trapped inside and unresponsive.

The woman inside, identified as Maria Almanza, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Almanza may have been involved in street racing with other vehicles, when she lost control and her vehicle hit the pole that holds the overhead signs for SB67/NB67.

The crash remains under investigation.