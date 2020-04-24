Deputies involved in shooting at Denton Buc-ee's

article

Police are investigating following a shooting that involved Denton County Sheriff's deputies outside Buc-ee's in Denton.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the travel center along Interstate 35E, just south of Loop 288.

According to early reports, one person was shot but no deputies or officers were hurt. It's not clear what led to the shooting.

Video from SKY 4 showed a dark-colored pickup truck nose to nose with a white car parked in front of Buc-ee's famous beaver statue. The entire area was blocked off by crime scene tape.

About a dozen evidence markers were scattered around the vehicles. That is where investigators seemed to be focusing their attention.

Several police vehicles were also parked outside a hospital nearby.

FOX 4 will continue to update this story as details become available.