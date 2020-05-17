Denton police searching for suspect after man fatally shot Saturday night

article

Denton police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man late Saturday night.

Just before 11 p.m., officers found the victim with a gunshot wound along South Bonnie Brae Street, not far from the University of North Texas.

Police said the victim, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Denton PD’s Major Crimes Unit at (940) 349-8109.