Denton County issues stay-at-home order starting Wednesday

Denton County followed Tarrant and Collin counties on Tuesday by announcing a stay-at-home order.

Denton County's new order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Judge Andy Eads said he made the decision to issue the order because the number of coronavirus cases in Denton County continues to grow.

“Sometimes you have to decide between two bad choices and I am erring on the side of saving lives,” Eads said. “It is incumbent upon all of us to stay at home and limit our interactions with individuals now.”

Businesses that are not considered essential should either allow employees to work from home temporarily or cease operations until given the all-clear.

Judge Eads said with the businesses doing their part, each individual also has a responsibility to stay at home. Residents should limit their actions to just the necessities of getting supplies, handling medical issues and for some going to work to keep essential businesses in operation in Denton County, he said.

For example, residents should no longer plan playdates at the park for their children, hang out with friends, visit friends for dinner, go to an in-person study group for online classes, get together birthdays or gather socially for any reason.

“We are asking you and mandating today that you not participate in such activities,” Eads said. “The quicker we properly keep our distance, the quicker the kids can return to school and our lives and businesses can continue.”

Denton currently has 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases, four of which are at a state-supported living center. Officials expect more will be reported in the coming days because of the nature of the disease and the proximity of the employees and vulnerable residents at the facility.

“We are certainly concerned for all the residents there and the employees. We’re going to be asking for special assistance from the state government,” said Denton Mayor Chris Watts.

Denton’s order will be in effect for seven days unless extended.

