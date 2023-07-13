Denton 10-year-old boy shot multiple times by mom’s ex-boyfriend, police say

Police say a 10-year-old boy was shot and critically injured by his mother's ex-boyfriend.

Cody-John Olson was shot several times on July 4 at a mobile home park in Denton.

The boy’s mom's ex-boyfriend, 39-year-old Travis Rollins, is in jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The photos of Cody-John in a Fort Worth hospital are jarring. The 10-year-old from Waxahachie is hooked up to tubes fighting for his life at Fort Worth’s Cook Children’s after being shot six times.

Vickie and Michael Cross feel helpless as their grandchild's quality of life is now in question.

"It’s a miracle he’s alive. Truly a miracle. He is the sweetest boy you will ever meet," Vickie said.

"More than anger is helpless. I couldn’t help him. That’s a pretty humbling feeling," Michael said.

Rollins is accused of driving from Midlothian to Denton on the evening of July 4 and opening fire on a mobile home.

Cody-John and his mother were there helping a family member move.

The Crosses say they’re familiar with Rollins. He dated their daughter, Cody-John’s mother, but she recently broke up with him.

Vickie says Cody-John idolized Rollins, considering him a father figure.

"And I can’t imagine what little Cody-John thought when he saw Travis come at him but to what went through that baby’s mind. He’s a monster," Vickie said.

Thursday, more than a week after the ambush, the mobile home is still riddled with bullet holes.

Denton police say after Rollins shot the 10-year-old, he took off. He was arrested just hours later in Duncanville on an unrelated warrant.

Rollins now sits in the Denton County jail, facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"There is no rational explanation for this," Vickie said. "I just hope that justice is done, and he is locked up forever."

Meanwhile, doctors were able to remove one bullet from Cody-John’s brain, but a second one will stay there forever.

Vickie and Michael say their grandson has more surgeries scheduled.

Rollins does have a lengthy criminal history, including two other aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges in 2004 and 2008 where he did serve time in jail.