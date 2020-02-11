Defense rests in trial for former Dallas officer accused in woman’s shooting death

Testimony resumed and both sides rested their case Tuesday in the trial for a former Dallas police officer accused in the shooting death of a woman.

Former Officer Christopher Hess is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant. He shot and killed 21-year-old Genevive Dawes in 2017.

Hess and five other officers were responding to a suspicious persons call when they found Dawes behind the wheel of an SUV that had been reported stolen. He ended up firing a total of 12 shots when Dawes put the vehicle in reverse.

Several other officers have testified during the trial, including some that were there that night. Most recently, one of the responding officers, Christopher Alisch, said he was in fear for their safety.

Alisch’s testimony bolsters the defense’s argument that Hess acted reasonably in self-defense. But prosecutors said Dawes was not threatening anyone’s life because she was reversing slowly. They also claim Hess violated the police department’s deadly force policy by firing on a moving vehicle.

The court was adjourned until Tuesday so Hess’s lawyers could have more time to review body camera video.

Both the state and the defense rested Tuesday morning. Hess did not take the stand to testify in his own defense.

The attorneys will move on to closing arguments and then Hess' case will be in the hands of the jury. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.